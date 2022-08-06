Philippines logs 4,328 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 15140 new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 4000 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Aug. 6.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 4328 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3799334.

Of these, 37344 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 15140.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 10005, Central Luzon with 4960, Western Visayas with 2709, and Central Visayas with 2117.

Of the provinces and cities, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3392, followed by Quezon City with 3274, Laguna with 2826, Manila with 1840 and Rizal with 1751.

Recoveries rose to 3701201.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60789.