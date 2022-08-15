Philippines logs 4,182 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to the Department of Health, with the 4182 new cases, the COVID-19 tally rose to 3831941.

Of these, 40016 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 15767.

Calabarzon followed suit with 10014, followed by Central Luzon with 5265, Western Visayas with 2821, and Cagayan Valley with 2252.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 3440, followed by Cavite with 3305, Laguna with 2999, and Manila with 1876.

Rizal ranked fifth, with 181 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days.

Recoveries rose to 3730889.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 61036.