Philippines logs 3,996 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 3,000 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 30.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 3996 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3772468.

Of these, 33509 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 13837.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 9069, Central Luzon with 4273, Western Visayas with 2482, and Central Visayas with 1725.

Of the provinces and cities, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3134, followed by Quezon City with 2912, Laguna with 2386, Rizal with 1722 and Makati with 1642.

Recoveries rose to 368240.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60719.