Philippines logs 3,657 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has logged over 3,000 more COVID-19 cases.

According to the Department of Health, the 3,657 additional cases pushed the total cases to 3752534.

Of these, 27116 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 12,077.

Calabarzon followed suit with 7574, followed by Central Luzon with 3403, Western Visayas with 2443, and Central Visayas with 1356.

Of the cities and provinces, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2564, followed by Quezon City with 2537, Laguna with 1936, and Rizal with 1553.

Makati followed suit with 1455.

Recoveries rose to 3664735.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 60683.