Philippines logs 3,389 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 11,112 new cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 3,389 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 22.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the total cases to 3745375.

The DOH said of the total cases, 24478 are active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 11,112.

Calabarzon followed suit with 6592, followed by Central Luzon with 3007, Western Visayas with 2309, and Central Visayas with 1222.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2270, followed by Cavite with 2245.

Laguna followed suit with 1661, Makati with 1355 and Rizal with 1349.

Recoveries are at 3660241.

The death toll rose to 60,656.