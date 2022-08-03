Philippines logs 3,047 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 3,000 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 3047 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3785869.

Of these, 31992 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 14704.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 9485, Central Luzon with 4478, Western Visayas with 2660, and Central Visayas with 1995.

Of the provinces and cities, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3307, followed by Quezon City with 3152, Laguna with 2526, Manila with 1770 and Rizal with 1759.

Recoveries rose to 3693115.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60762.

Earlier, the DOH said the Philippines had logged its first two cases of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 known as “Centaurus.”