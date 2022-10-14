Philippines logs 2,883 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 2000 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 14.

According to the Department of Health, the 2883 additional cases pushed the tally to 3975884.

Of these, 25293 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 11325.

It was followed by Calabarzon, with 5429 new cases, Central Luzon with 2890, Davao Region with 1408 and Western Visayas with 1019.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 2693, Cavite with 1932, Rizal with 1555, Bulacan with 1452, and Manila with 1270.

Recoveries rose to 3887188.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 63403.