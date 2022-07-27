Philippines logs 2,727 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 12,832 additional cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 2000 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 27.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 2727 pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3760488.

Of these, 27754 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 12832.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 8217, Central Luzon with 3745, Western Visayas with 2437, and Central Visayas with 1429.

Of the provinces and cities, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 2823, followed by Quezon City with 2700, Laguna with 2091, Rizal with 1685 and Makati with 1572.

Recoveries rose to 3672040.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 60694.