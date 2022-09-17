Philippines logs 2,619 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has logged 2619 more COVID-19 cases.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally in the country to 3916162.

Of these, 26363 are active.

The DOH said Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 10,000.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 3800, Central Luzon with 2299, Davao Region with 1251, and Western Visayas with 1017.

Of the provinces and cities, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 2206.

It was followed by Manila with 1476, Cavite with 1261, Rizal with 1155, and Bulacan with 981.

Recoveries are at 3827320.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 62,479.