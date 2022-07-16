Philippines logs 2578 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 9294 new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 2000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 16.

According to the Department of Health, the 2578 additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3730545.

Of these, 18990 were active.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases of the regions in the last 14 days, with 9294 new cases.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5057, Central Luzon with 2092, Western Visayas with 2005, and Central Visayas with 863.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1802, followed by Cavite with 1632, Laguna with 1213, Manila with 1168 and Makati with 1165.

Recoveries are at 3650914.

The death toll is at 60641.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 1.