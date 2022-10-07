Philippines logs 2,562 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 2562 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the total cases to 3961349.

Of these, 26380 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 13582.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5523, Central Luzon with 2886, Davao Region with 1377, and SOCCKSKARGEn with 737.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 3385, followed by Cavite with 1880, and Rizal with 1693.

Bulacan followed suit with 1586, followed by Manila with 1549.

Recoveries rose to 3871820.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 63149.