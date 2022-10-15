Philippines logs 2,459 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 2459 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 15.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the total cases to 3978354.

Of these, 26399 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 11063, followed by Calabarzon with 5397, Central Luzon with 2864, Davao Region with 1446, and Western Visayas with 1089.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, followed by Cavite with 1949, Rizal with 1531, Bulacan with 1406, and Manila with 1222.

Recoveries rose to 3888516.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 63439.