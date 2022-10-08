Philippines logs 2,409 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 2000 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, Oct. 7.

According to the Department of Health, the 2,409 new cases pushed the tally to 3963666.

Of these, 27129 are active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 13144.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5434, Central Luzon with 2870, Davao Region with 1359 and Western Visayas with 804.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 3335, followed by Cavite with 1831, Rizal with 1647, Bulacan with 1566, and Manila with 1482.

Recoveries are at 3873346.

The COVID-19 death tally rose to 63191.