Philippines logs 2367 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 2367 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to t Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the 2367 new cases pushed the total to 3989629.

Of the total cases, 2367 were active.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 10848, followed by Calabarzon with 5345, Central Luzon with 2796, Davao Region with 1422, and Western Visayas with 1161.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2722, Cavite with 1957, Rizal with 1490, Bulacan with 1356, and Manila with 1238.

Recoveries rose to 3890748.

Deaths rose to 63477.