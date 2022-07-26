Philippines logs 2,360 new COVID-19 cases

Metro Manila with 12,782 new COVID-19 cases in last 14 days

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 2,000 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, July 26.

According to Department of Health data, the additional 2360 cases pushed the total cases to 3757762.

Of these, 27643 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 12782.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 8165, Central Luzon with 3671, Western Visayas with 2498, and Central Visayas with 1438.

Of the cities and provinces, Cavite logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2806, followed by Quezon City with 2702, Laguna with 2071, and Rizal with 1691.

Makati followed suit with 1559.

Recoveries rose to 3669425.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 60694.

The Department of Health on Tuesday said that COVID-19 cases may increase to as high as 19,306 cases daily by end of August.