Philippines logs 2,227 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Oct. 20.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 2227 cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 3989556.

Of these, 23721 are active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 9083.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 4817, Central Luzon with 2637, Western Visayas with 1475, and Davao Region with 1383.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 2331, followed by Cavite with 1734, Rizal with 1244, Bulacan with 1170, and Manila with 1073.

Recoveries rose to 3902166.

COVID-19 deaths are at 63669.