Philippines logs 2,106 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has logged over 2,000 more COVID-19 cases.

According to the Department of Health, the additional 2106 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3969987.

Of these, 26014 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, with 11767 in the last 14 days.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5339 cases, Central Luzon with 2698, Davao Region with 1398 and Western Visayas with 912.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 2947, followed by Cavite with 1872, Rizal with 1564 and Bulacan with 1439.

Manila ranked fifth, with 1314.

Recoveries rose to 3880676.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 63297.