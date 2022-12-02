Philippines logs 2 more Omicron BQ.1 cases

1,283 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, Dec. 2

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged two more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron BQ.1, a sublineage of the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant.

The Department of Health said at least 536 new cases of Omicron subvariants were also recorded.

According to the DOH, from November 21 to 24, the two new local cases of BQ.1 came from Regions 2 and 7.

With the additional cases, the total number of confirmed cases of the subvariant rose to 16.

1,283 new COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, on Friday, December 2, the DOH reported 1,283 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

With the additional cases, the COVID-19 tally in the Philippines rose to 4038716.

Active cases are at 18899.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 4472.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 1912, Western Visayas with 1005, Central Luzon with 997 and Central Visayas with 958.

Recoveries are at 3955135.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 64682.