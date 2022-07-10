Philippines logs 1825 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 1825 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 9.

With the additional cases, the country’s tally rose to 3716522, according to Department of Health data.

The data showed of the total cases, 13021 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 7228.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 3127, Western Visayas with 1349, Central Luzon with 1228, and Central Visayas with 165.

Of the cities and regions, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1494.

It was followed by Cavite with 1125, Manila with 942, Makati with 932, and Laguna with 729.

Recoveries rose to 3642862.

The death toll is at 60639.