Philippines logs 1,764 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 1764 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 5.

According to the Department of Health, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 3958786.

Over 20,000–or 25733– were active cases.

Of the cities and regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 13756.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 5717, Central Luzon with 2896, Davao Region with 1412, and SOCCKSARGEN with 729.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 3384, followed by Cavite with 1967, Rizal with 1767, and Manila with 1545.

Bulacan ranked fifth in terms of new COVID-19 cases logged in the last 14 days, with 1542.

Recoveries rose to 3869942.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 63111.