Philippines logs 1,234 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Department of Health, the 1,234 new cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 4,039,978.

Of these, 18430 are active cases.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days with 4616.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 1989 cases, Central Luzon with 1028, Western Visayas with 986, and Central Visayas with 935.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 886, followed by Manila with 791, Cavite with 641, Rizal with 523 and Laguna with 505.

Recoveries rose to 3956847.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 64701.