Philippines logs 1,198 more COVID-19 cases

6020 additional COVID -19 cases registered in Metro Manila in last 14 days

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 1,198 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 6.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 3711268.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 6020.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 2478, Western Visayas with 1078, Central Luzon with 899, and Central Visayas with 574.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1264, followed by Cavite with 915, Manila with 804, Makati with 747, and Laguna with 540.

COVID-19 recoveries are now at 3640323.

The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 60622.