Philippines logs 1,188 new COVID-19 cases

5783 new COVID-19 cases registered in Metro Manila in last 14 days

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged 1,188 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, July 4.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 3709386.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 5783.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 2263, Western Visayas with 1014, Central Luzon with 813, and Central Visayas with 575.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1249, followed by Cavite with 810, Manila with 774, and Makati with 729.

Laguna followed suit with 491 new cases in the last 14 days.

Recoveries are now at 3638690.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 60602.

Metro Manila and other areas are under a COVID-19 alert level 1 until July 15.