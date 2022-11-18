Philippines logs 1,153 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) –The Philippines logged 1,153 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Nov. 18.

According to the Department of Health, as a result, total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 4,022127.

Active cases are at 18,467.

Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 2,996.

It was followed by Calabarzon, with 1765, Western Visayas, with 1,377, Central Luzon with 1,048 new cases, and Central Visayas with 941.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 648.

It was followed by Cavite with 640, Davao del Sur with 601, Laguna with 471 and Iloilo with 414.

Recoveries rose to 3939219.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 64,441.