Philippines logs 1,121 new COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health logged 1121 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 26.

According to Department of Health data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 tally to 3997941.

Of these, 21325 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 6751.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 3798, Central Luzon with 2234, Western Visayas with 1638, and Davao Region with 1344.

Of the cities and provinces, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1711, followed by Cavite with 1336, Davao del Sur with 961, Bulacan with 931, and Laguna with 884.

Recoveries rose to 3912733.

The COVID-19 death toll is at 63883.

Earlier, Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco said President Bongbong Marcos was set to issue an executive order making face masks in indoor areas voluntary.

This was weeks after the President allowed the optional use of face masks in outdoor areas.