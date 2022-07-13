Philippines logs 1,064 new COVID-19 cases

8251 new COVID-19 cases logged in Metro Manila in last 14 days

(Eagle News)–The Philippines logged 1064 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 13.

With the additional cases, the country’s tally rose to 3723014, according to Department of Health data.

The data showed of the total cases, 14862 were active.

Of the regions, Metro Manila logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 8251.

It was followed by Calabarzon with 3880, Western Visayas with 1636, Central Luzon with 1591, and Central Visayas with 706.

Of the cities and regions, Quezon City logged the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, with 1690.

It was followed by Cavite with 1377, Makati with 1072, Manila with 1060, and Laguna with 908.

Recoveries rose to 3647512.

The death toll is now at 60640.