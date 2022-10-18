Philippines detects 81 COVID-19 cases of new Omicron XBB subvariant

193 XBC variant cases also monitored

(Eagle News) — The Philippines has detected 81 cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron XBB subvariant.

According to the Department of Health, also detected were 193 cases of the XBC variant.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the 81 XBB cases were detected in Western Visayas and Davao Region.

Meanwhile, the 193 XBC variant cases were detected in 11 regions—-Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Caraga, Bangsamoro Region, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Vergeire said of them, five fatalities have so far been reported.

Vergeire said the DOH was still checking if the cases were detected among locals of foreign travelers.

According to the DOH official, the Omicron XBB subvariant has been causing the COVID-19 spikes in Singapore, among other countries.

Meanwhile, the XBC has been classified as a “variant under monitoring and investigation” by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency.

“What we can say right now, because there are this number of XBB and XBC, it’s part of the locally transmitted variants already in the country,” she said.