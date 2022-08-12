Philippines detects 225 additional Omicron subvariant cases

(Eagle News) — The Philippines logged over 200 more Omicron subvariant cases.

According to Department of Health officer-in-charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire, of the 225 additional Omicron subvariant cases, 190 were BA.5 cases, 34 were BA.4 cases, and one was a BA.2.12.1 case.

BA.5

According to Vergeire, of the additional 190 new BA.5 cases, 162 individuals were from Davao Region, 23 from Soccsksargen, three from Bangsamoro, and one each from Caraga and Metro Manila.

With the additional cases, the total number of BA.5 cases in the country rose to 4,203.

BA.4

Meanwhile, Vergeire said of the 34 new BA.4 cases, 23 were from Soccsksargen and 11 were from the Davao Region.

With the addition, the total BA.4 subvariant cases in the country rose to 149.

BA.2.12.1

The sole BA.2.12.1 case was detected in the Davao Region, Vergeire said.

The case brought the total number of cases to 182.

As of June, the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants accounted for 21% of the COVID-19 cases in the US.

The BA.2.12.1, meanwhile, accounted for a growing share of COVID-19 cases in the US as of April.

The three Omicron subvariants are believed to bypass antibodies from vaccination or prior infection.