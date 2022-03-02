Philippines calls for immediate halt to violence in Ukraine

Urges all parties involved to forge peace accord

(Eagle News) — The Philippines on Wednesday, March 2, called for a halt to the ongoing violence in Ukraine.

“We appeal for an immediate end to the unnecessary loss of life and call on the states involved to forge an accord that can help prevent a conflagration that could engulf a world still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said.

According to Nograles, “the course of history and the fate of our world will be shaped by the decisions that will be made by its leaders.”

“We are one in prayer, together with all peace-loving citizens, that they be guided by wisdom and a genuine desire to save lives, establish harmony among neighboring nations and forge a just and lasting peace for humanity,” Nograles said.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte met with ranking military, police officials, businessmen, and Cabinet members to discuss the ongoing conflict in the European country.

On the same day, the Philippines voted “yes” to a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s action on Ukraine.

The Philippines has begun repatriation efforts for Filipinos in the country.

The Philippine government has said repatriation was voluntary.