Philippines arranging repatriation of remains of OFW confirmed dead in 7.8-magnitude Turkey earthquake

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Embassy in Turkey is organizing the immediate repatriation of the body of one of the Filipinos confirmed dead in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey.

The embassy said this is as requested by the daughter and with consent of her husband.

“For our kababayan married to a Turkish, her family in the Philippines is seeking consent from her husband, regarding the treatment of her human remains,” the embassy said.

The embassy said it remains open to any information about Filipino expatriates in Turkey.

The embassy can be contacted through telephone and WhatsApp (+905345772344), via email at [email protected], and Facebook at www.facebook.com/PHin Turkey.

The embassy said the 82-person Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent Team is so far deployed to Adiyaman province to provide search and rescue, and emergency medical assistance.

Four more families have been rescued from Gaziantep so far.

Sprinter buses transported them for shelter to Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

“We continue to tirelessly reach out to as many Filipinos as possible and acknowledge the support of the local Filipino community leaders and their network,” the embassy said.

“The team will continue to exhaust all efforts to account for Filipinos in affected regions,” it added.

Earlier, the embassy said two people had been confirmed dead in the earthquake that also devastated parts of neighboring Syria.

Media reports have said the death toll has topped 23,700.