Philippine Hospital Association says it is “content” with gov’t response to COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Hospital Association is “content with how the government is handling the COVID-19 response,” and is not calling for any “drastic change” in the Department of Health.

Dr. Jaime Almora, PHA president, said in an online briefing this was based on a survey conducted among the organization’s members, numbering around 1900.

According to Almora, if there’s any clamor, it has to do with the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sets, which some hospitals have yet to receive.

“But of course, you will never have enough PPE sets in trying to keep your people on guard, especially at the start of the rainy season when seasonal flu cases are expected to come in,” he said.

“Tanggalin muna natin ang pulitika sa anti-COVID campaign. Magtulong tulong tayo ngayon,” he added.

Earlier, the Private Association Hospitals of the Philippines urged President Duterte to replace Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who it said while “well-respected” was “exhausted.”

President Duterte early this week however came to the defense of Duque over allegations of the procurement of overpriced PPEs.

“I gave him (Duque) the instruction and I admit it in public now. Sabi ko sa kaniya, ‘Do everything you can. I do not care if it’s expensive. Go, just go ahead and do something about it kasi ipitan tayo dito,’” the President said, noting that he takes “full responsibility.”