Philippine Coast Guard, US counterpart hold joint search and rescue exercises off Bataan

During the second day of the joint exercise, for instance, the PCG’s 83-meter offshore patrol vessel, BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), responded to a “distress call” from a simulated cargo vessel, BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702).

USCGC Midgett, transiting in the vicinity, was requested to “render assistance.”

The PCG said a series of sea-phase demonstrations to conclude the port visit of USCG Cutter Midgett, which arrived in Manila on August 30, also took place.

In explaining the rationale behind the exercises, PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Artemio M Abu, said piracy was a universal crime in which cooperation among Coast Guard counterparts is crucial to fighting it.

“For her part, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency MaryKay Loss Carlson, stated the mission also intended to contribute toward attaining a connected, open, and secure Indo-Pacific,” the PCG said.