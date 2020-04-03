PhilHealth to shoulder full cost of treatment of COVID-19 patients until April 14

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. on Friday, April 3, gave the assurance it would shoulder the full cost of treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 patients until April 14.

“The reason for this accommodation window is due to the novelty and the wide range of severity of the disease in the country for which no existing case rate or package based on accepted protocols has yet been established,” Ricardo Morales, PhilHealth president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

According to Morales, before April 14, PhilHealth “shall issue a new set of guidelines which will include the appropriate case rate based on accepted protocols in dealing with the disease.”

“PhilHealth is confident that by the above mentioned date, more about the behavior of the disease in the Philippines can be learned, a final protocol established and an appropriate case rate developed that will provide adequacy and sustainability to the anti-Covid 19 campaign,” he said.

“PhilHealth wishes to assure all Filipinos that even under the period of this pandemic it intends to fulfill its mandate under the Universal Health Care Law of providing adequate health service to all Filipinos when needed,” he added.

The Philippines has over 2000 COVID-19 cases so far, with 107 fatalities.