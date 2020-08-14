PhilHealth: COVID-19 benefits to continue despite IRM suspension

Says IRM “legal,” with suspension only for overall review amid issues arising from congressional inquiries

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. on Friday, Aug. 14, gave the assurance its members who contracted COVID-19 will continue to receive benefits despite the suspension of the interim reimbursement mechanism.

In an advisory, PhilHealth said these benefits include “regular Covid-19 inpatient benefits, testing and community isolation packages..”

While suspended, the state insurer maintained IRM, which it defined as “a special privilege for the provision of substantial aid to an eligible healthcare institution directly hit by fortuitous event..” was “legal and necessary.”

It said in the first place, the suspension was done to “review overall implementation and resolve issues arising from congressional inquiries.”

Apart from Congress, some government agencies are conducting a parallel probe into the allegations of corruption.

So far, PhilHealth said it was waiting for the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission’s list of allegedly corrupt employees, noting that the PACC statement of corruption “mula ulo hanggang paa” was a “sweeping generalization and unfair to majority of hardworking employees serving its members.”

“PhilHealth vows full cooperation with the PACC investigation and will not hesitate to punish anyone found guilty of wrongdoing,” PhilHealth said.