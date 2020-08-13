Phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V in PHL to run from October 2020 to March 2021

(Eagle News) –The Philippines will conduct Phase 3 of the clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik V from October 2020 to March 2021.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday, Aug. 13, that this means that what Russia has touted as the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine can be approved by the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration by April 2021.

“Ibig sabihin, sa Mayo uno, 2021 pa lamang pupwedeng magpasaksak ng bakuna galing sa Russia ang ating Presidente Rodrigo Duterte,” Roque said.

It was Russian President Vladimir Putin who announced the country had approved and registered Sputnik V.

The Department of Health has so far reserved comment on the development, noting that Sputnik V had yet to undergo phase 3 of the clinical trials.

The DOH added it was also looking at five candidate vaccines against COVID-19.

Earlier, the DOH also said clinical trials for Japan’s antiviral drug Avigan as possible COVID-19 treatment in the Philippines started on Aug. 10 and will run for nine months.