PH receives U$500K-worth of test kits from South Korea

(Eagle News) – The Philippines formally received today, Saturday, April 25, 700 units of Q-Sens 2019-nCoV Detection Kits from South Korea, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced.

“The COVID-19 test kits, which can yield a total of 35,000 tests, are valued at USD 500,000 (approximately PHP 25.38 million) and arrived late in the evening of 24 April 2020”, the DFA said in a statement.

The testing kits were turned over by Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man and received on behalf of the Philippines by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin, Jr., Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III, and National Task Force on COVID-19 Spokesperson General Restituto Padilla.

The Q-Sens test kits, which were compatible with the Philippines’ COVID-19 testing systems, were immediately delivered to the DOH.

Prior to the donation, the South Korean government has hosted various web seminars for Philippine officials and experts, in a bid to share its know-how and model in flattening the COVID-19 curve.

“The Philippine government, for its part, has provided ready assistance to facilitate ROK’s own repatriation efforts for its stranded nationals”, the DFA said, adding that 1.98 million South Korean tourists visited the Philippines in 2019.

