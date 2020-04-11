PH receives cot beds, face masks from US, India for country’s frontliners

(Eagle News) – The Philippines, through the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), received additional medical supplies from the United States and the Indian community in the Philippines for the country’s frontliners in the campaign against the coronavirus pandemic.

The US donated 1,300 cot beds, which were received by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin from US Ambassador Sung Kim in a turnover ceremony held on April 10 at the Embassy of the United States in Roxas Boulevard, a statement posted in the OCD’s Facebook page said.

The US government’s donation was coursed through the U.S. Embassy to the Philippines and the Joint US Military Assistance Group (JUSMAG).

“This donation is a big help to our frontliners. These will serve as their temporary beds while they are away from home, doing service amid our fight against Covid”, OCD Administrator Ricardo Jalad said in the statement.

The OCD also received 150,000 face masks worth P12.375 million from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (Phil.) Inc. (FICCI), which was received by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on April 9 in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The turnover ceremony was led by Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Jaideep Mazumdar.

In a statement, the FICCI said that the donation was a group effort by the Embassy of India, Manila, and various Indian community organizations in the Philippines.

“For the first time, Indian groups in the Philippines (Businessman’s Club, Bharati Indian Expat Women’s Association, India Business Forum, Embassy of India Manila, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (Phil.), Inc., Filipino Indian Commerce & Welfare Society Inc., Indian Ladies Club, Indian Cultural Association of the Phils., and the Sikh temple) have come together and donated 150,000 face masks worth 12,375,000 pesos to the Philippine government”, the FICCI’s statement said.

(Eagle News Service)