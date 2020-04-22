PGH looking to hire more medical workers

(Eagle News)–The Philippine General Hospital is looking to hire more medical workers.

The PGH, which is one of several COVID-19 referral centers designated by the Department of Health, made the announcement of its emergency hiring in a Facebook post over the weekend.

The PGH said it was looking to hire physicians, nurses, medical technologists, respiratory therapists, radiologic technologists, mechanical equipment technicians, nurse attendants, ambulance drivers and administrative assistants.

Each contract, the PGH said, is good for three months.

The salaries of each post were included in the hospital Facebook post, and range from P17505 to P75359.

Apart from PGH, the Department of Health has designated the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City as an exclusive COVID-19 referral center.

The DOH said the Lung Center of the Philippines will also dedicate one wing specifically for COVID-19 patients.