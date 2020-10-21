“Pepito” intensifies into severe tropical storm but no tropical cyclone wind signal raised

(Eagle News)–“Pepito” has intensified into a severe tropical storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that while no tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect, today until tomorrow morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan with “Pepito” estimated 295 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph, and moving west at 15 kph.

“Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said high to gale-force winds due to the northeasterly surface wind flow will also be experienced over Northern Luzon, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas.

A gale warning is also in effect due to rough to very rough seas over the entire seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, the seaboard of northern Quezon including Polillo Islands, and the western seaboards of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands), and Palawan (including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands).

This means, the weather bureau said, that sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboards of southern Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, which means those with small seacraft should take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

“Pepito” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning or afternoon.