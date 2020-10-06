PDEA to comply with President Duterte’s order to destroy seized illegal drugs in a week

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 6, vowed to destroy confiscated illegal drugs in a week’s time.

PDEA issued the statement a day after President Rodrigo Duterte issued the order, noting that the contraband could be again used and recycled in the market.

The agency said it was following up on the issuance of court orders for the destruction of the drug evidence pursuant to the Office of the Court Administrator Circular 118-2020 issued by the Supreme Court administrator.

It said it was also coordinating with the Department of Justice “to issue guidance relative to the propriety of the refusal of some prosecutors to move for or at least conform to the motion of PDEA for the conduct of ocular inspection, taking of representative samples and subsequent issuance of court order for destruction on archived cases or cases under automatic review, involving more or less 540.6 kilograms of shabu.”

PDEA said it could destroy around one ton of shabu by next week.

“I want all the shabu, residual or otherwise, however minimal, destroyed, all of it, by next week. One week. Do it one week. Destroy and get specimen,” the President had said in his speech on Monday night.

“Tutal, pag mag-ocular inspection, may prosecutor iyan,” the President had said.