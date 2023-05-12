PDEA: Over P12 million worth of imported shabu seized; one arrested

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized over P12 million worth of imported shabu in a controlled-delivery operation on Thursday, May 11, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said.

According to PDEA, the 42-year-old consignee of the P12,240,000 shipment that arrived at the Port of Clark on May 9 has been arrested.

The shipment–which contained 1,808 grams of imported shabu, according to PDEA—had come from San Jose in the United States.

PDEA said the PDEA Clark Inter Agency Interdiction Task Group, Bureau of Custom Port of Clark, PDEA-National Capital Region, and the local police conducted the operation.

The operation stemmed from information provided by its International Cooperation and Foreign Affairs Service from foreign counterparts.

The consignee will face charges for violation of Section 4 or the importation of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, PDEA said.