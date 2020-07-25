PCOO chief Andanar tests negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has tested negative for COVID-19.

Andanar made the announcement after confirming ten Presidential Communications Operations Office personnel at the main office tested positive for the virus.

He said the negative result on his part was based on a test he took on Thursday, July 23.

He said contact tracing and further tests were underway, adding that they were “fulfilling any assistance and support we can provide to our personnel and their families on the matter.”

Work at the New Executive Building continue to be suspended until further notice to allow for disinfection procedures, he said.

“Rest assured that the delivery of essential and timely information to the Filipino public will remain unhampered and unchanged as we have adopted a work-from-home arrangement. All programs and briefings done at NEB will be undertaken remotely and/or virtually,” he added.

He said coverage of the 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 27, will proceed as planned.