PCG’s newest vessel to participate in exercises in Indonesia waters to test marine pollution response

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard is set to deploy its newest vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua, to participate in marine pollution exercises in Indonesia.

According to the PCG, the multi-role response vessel (MRRV), which was commissioned several days ago, will participate in the Regional Marine Pollution Exercise 2022, which will also be attended by the Directorate of Sea Transportation (DGST) of the Republic of Indonesia, and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).

According to PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Artemio M. Abu, the participating vessels will test and evaluate the effectiveness of the Sulawesi Sea Oil Spill Response Network Plan and the current procedure involved in the Oil Spill Recovery and Response Capability of Indonesia and the Philippines from May 22 to 29, off Makassar waters.

The JCG will join the activity to guide improvement.

“They will also enhance cooperation and capability in firefighting, rescue, and oil spill recovery operations through planning, command and control, and the conduct of integrated operations,” CG Admiral Abu added.

According to the PCG, aside from the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701), BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403) and BRP Cape Engaño (MRRV-4411) will join MARPOLEX 2022.

“Oil spill companies of the concerned countries will also be encouraged to combat, control, and recover oil spillage to accomplish the objectives of the Memorandum of Understanding on ASEAN Cooperation Mechanism for Joint Oil Spill Preparedness and Response,” he said.

The PCG and DGST conduct MARPOLEX every two years.

In July 2019, the Philippines hosted the maritime exercise in Davao City.