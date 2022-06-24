PCG vows full cooperation with incoming DOTr chief

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard vowed to fully cooperate with incoming Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

In a statement, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio M. Abu said the next DOTr chief can expect the PCG to continue providing Filipinos the services they need.

Abu also expressed confidence Bautista will also continue expanding the initiatives started for the expansion of the PCG and its modernization program.

He said he believes in the incoming official’s capacity, having been with the country’s flag carrier for 26 years.

Bautista was Philippine Airlines president and chief operating officer of the Philippine Airlines before he retired in 2019.

“Nagtitiwala kami kay President-elect Marcos at kanyang desisyon na italaga si Mr. Bautista bilang susunod na Transportation Chief,” Abu said.

Bautista will replace outgoing Transportation Secretary Art Tugade with President Rodrigo Duterte, who appointed Tugade, officially stepping down on June 30.