PCG rescues 5 Japanese crew members from tilted vessel in Oriental Mindoro

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard on Saturday, March 11, said it rescued five Japanese crew members from a vessel that tilted off Oriental Mindoro.

The PCG identified those rescued from MV Catriona as:

Itsuo Tamura, 86

Hiromu Nishida, 83

Hamagato Tsukasa, 80

Osamu Kawakami, 74

Hata Isamu, 74

The PCG said the rescue was made possible by a report from a transiting vessel.

According to the PCG, its Command Center coordinated with the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog and PCG Station Oriental Mindoro to conduct a search and rescue (SAR) operation upon receipt of the report.

Initial investigation showed the vessel was en route to Davao from Japan when it was “accidentally damaged,” causing it to tilt on its side.

The PCG said its SAR team performed a medical check-up on the rescued individuals.