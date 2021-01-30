PCG: Probe into unauthorized presence of foreign dredging vessel off Bataan underway

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard is probing what it said was the unauthorized presence of a foreign dredging vessel off Bataan.

A PCG statement said the Chinese dredger type vessel spotted seven nautical miles southwest off Orion Point on January 27 had its automatic identification system transponder off, a violation of maritime protocols for foreign vessels.

It said its two Cambodian crew members also failed to present proper documents.

The PCG said the Bureau of Customs has verified that the vessel had been granted departure clearance by the Customs office in Aparri, Cagayan more than a year ago.

The PCG said that meant the vessel’s presence in the vicinity was “illegal and unauthorized.”

“The BOC is set to issue corresponding warrant of seizure and detention against subject vessel,” the PCG said.