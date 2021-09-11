PCG on heightened alert as Typhoon “Kiko” heads towards Batanes

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard is on heightened alert as Typhoon “Kiko” heads towards Batanes.

In a statement, the PCG said PCG Commandant Vice Admiral Leopoldo V Laroya has directed the PCG District Northeastern Luzon and Northwestern Luzon to ensure that their deployable response groups (DRGs) and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are all-set for swift evacuation and rescue operations, most especially in flood-prone residential communities in Batanes, Cagayan, and Northern Isabela.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 4 is so far raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands.

Major commands at the PCG National Headquarters have also been instructed to prepare their assets and preposition their DRGs and QRTs to immediately assist districts that may need augmentation, the PCG said.

“Nauunawaan natin ang ating mga kababayan na sinusuong ang sama ng panahon para may makain ang kanilang pamilya..Pero, hiling po namin ay iprayoridad ng ating mga mangingisda ang kanilang kaligtasan dahil sa oras na may kapahamakang mangyari sa kanila sa gitna ng dagat, ay lalong hihirap ang sitwasyon ng maiiwan nilang pamilya,” Laroya said.

The PCG said the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) has also been alerted to prepare for relief operations and other humanitarian missions in areas that will be most affected by the typhoon.

PAGASA said “Kiko” is expected to pass over Batanes within 12 hours.