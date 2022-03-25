PCG notes increasing presence of Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed the increasing presence of Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc, Zambales, over which China has also staked its claim.

According to PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Artemio M Abu, the 45 Filipino fishing boats conducting fishing activities from February 28 to March 5 was a significant milestone in maritime security and maritime safety.

“Seeing more Filipino fishing boats in Bajo de Masinloc is proof of our intensified efforts to safeguard Filipino fishermen who consider fishing as their primary source of livelihood,” Abu said.

Earlier, NTF-WPS Chairman and National Security Adviser, Secretary Hermogenes Esperon emphasized the need to encourage Filipino fishermen to catch fish in Bajo de Masinloc, considered a traditional fishing ground by the Philippines.

Abu gave the assurance that the PCG will continue its activities and presence in the area to protect fishermen and ensure their safety.

“Our units will continue to augment and support the Area Task Force – North of the NTF-WPS to safeguard Filipino fishermen in the said vicinity waters,” he said.