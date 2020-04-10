PCG: No-sail policy still in effect in Visayas region

(Eagle News)–The no-sail policy remains in effect in the Visayas region.

This was the clarification issued by the Philippine Coast Guard following erroneous reports that sea travel in Bohol and Cebu has resumed.

According to the PCG, the policy covers all passenger vessels and private watercafts.

Cargo vessels, fishing boats, tugboats, and government vessels are allowed to sail, but crew members onboard are subjected to strict health protocols.

Passengers and crew members of watercrafts navigating in Visayas are also instructed to strictly observe social distancing.

“The PCG reminds the public that majority of the provinces in Visayas remains on lockdown, as declared by their respective local government units,” the PCG said.

“Amid the battle for public health and safety, the PCG urges the public to cooperate with the government and avoid spreading false information,” the PCG added.