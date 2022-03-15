PCG names new K-9 force commander, deputy commander of maritime command

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard on Tuesday, March 15, announced a minor reshuffle in the organization.

According to the PCG, CG Commodore Nelson B Torre is the new Deputy Commander of the PCG’s Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Command.

Torre was replaced by CG Commodore Allen J Dalangin as CG K-9 Force commander.

Prior to his new designation, Dalangin served as the Deputy Chief of Coast Guard Staff for Intelligence, CG-2.

During the change of command ceremony at the PCG headquarters on March 14, CG Rear Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan recognized the accomplishments of the PCG’s K-9 Force, noting that they were “consequences of what you are as a Command.”

“The Command has a large spectrum of jobs, and the K9 Force is one of the most promising units in the Coast Guard that is blessed with good Commanders,” Gavan said.

In February, President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Artemio Abu as the new Coast Guard commander following the retirement of Admiral Leopoldo Larroya.